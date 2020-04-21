Price Target Analysis: HubSpot, Inc.(NYSE:HUBS): AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.(NYSE:AMP)

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HubSpot, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. as 191.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for HubSpot, Inc. is 186.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 195 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 151.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HUBS to be -36.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.14%. For the next 5 years, HubSpot, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HubSpot, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 884.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 80.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HubSpot, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 21.72%, Quarterly performance is -21.63%, 6 Months performance is -11.3% and yearly performance percentage is -11.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.21% and Monthly Volatility of 8.24%.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $4.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.32/share and a High Estimate of $4.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. as 2.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. is 2.83 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMP to be 3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.42%. For the next 5 years, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. is expecting Growth of 13.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.19%, where Monthly Performance is 15.38%, Quarterly performance is -36.14%, 6 Months performance is -21.62% and yearly performance percentage is -23.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 8.55%.