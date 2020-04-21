Price Target Analysis: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:FND): GTx, Inc.(NASDAQ:GTXI)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. as 547.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is 496.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 580.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 477.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FND to be -10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.88%. For the next 5 years, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 46.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.8%, where Monthly Performance is 24.17%, Quarterly performance is -26.43%, 6 Months performance is -21.69% and yearly performance percentage is -23.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.70% and Monthly Volatility of 9.06%.