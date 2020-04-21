Investors Catching Stocks Franklin Resources, Inc.(NYSE:BEN): Flowers Foods, Inc.(NYSE:FLO)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BEN to be -38.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -35.38%. For the next 5 years, Franklin Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of -14.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Franklin Resources, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Franklin Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.18%, where Monthly Performance is -16.21%, Quarterly performance is -36.75%, 6 Months performance is -40.01% and yearly performance percentage is -53.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.47% and Monthly Volatility of 7.16%.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Flowers Foods, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. as 1.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Flowers Foods, Inc. is 1.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLO to be 6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4%. For the next 5 years, Flowers Foods, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Flowers Foods, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Flowers Foods, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.58%, where Monthly Performance is 1.57%, Quarterly performance is 5.25%, 6 Months performance is 6.3% and yearly performance percentage is 7.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.59% and Monthly Volatility of 5.65%.