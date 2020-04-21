Earnings Analysis of Pepsico, Inc.(NASDAQ:PEP): Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SBH)

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pepsico, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pepsico, Inc. as 13.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pepsico, Inc. is 12.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEP to be 4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.25%. For the next 5 years, Pepsico, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pepsico, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 51.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pepsico, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.8%, where Monthly Performance is 14.67%, Quarterly performance is -4.75%, 6 Months performance is -1.76% and yearly performance percentage is 5.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.88% and Monthly Volatility of 5.08%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SBH to be -27.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -378.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.7%, where Monthly Performance is -23.58%, Quarterly performance is -50.79%, 6 Months performance is -52.28% and yearly performance percentage is -59.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.18% and Monthly Volatility of 11.77%.