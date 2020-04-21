Earnings Analysis of IHS Markit Ltd.(NASDAQ:INFO): Asanko Gold Inc.(NYSE:AKG)

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) will report its next earnings on Mar 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IHS Markit Ltd. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INFO to be -8.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.48%. For the next 5 years, IHS Markit Ltd. is expecting Growth of 12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IHS Markit Ltd., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IHS Markit Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.93%, where Monthly Performance is 24.6%, Quarterly performance is -18.01%, 6 Months performance is -6.77% and yearly performance percentage is 18.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 5.42%.

Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Asanko Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Asanko Gold Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 446 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -72.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -73.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Asanko Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 22.37%, where Monthly Performance is 54.17%, Quarterly performance is 27.59%, 6 Months performance is 20.65% and yearly performance percentage is 72.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.57% and Monthly Volatility of 7.99%.