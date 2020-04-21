Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Crocs, Inc.(NASDAQ:CROX): Contango Oil & Gas Company(NYSE:MCF)

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crocs, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crocs, Inc. as 297.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crocs, Inc. is 258.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 320.55 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 295.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CROX to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -83.64%. For the next 5 years, Crocs, Inc. is expecting Growth of 74.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crocs, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 98.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 38.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crocs, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.26%, where Monthly Performance is 98.17%, Quarterly performance is -45.19%, 6 Months performance is -30.39% and yearly performance percentage is -16.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.97% and Monthly Volatility of 14.43%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) will report its next earnings on Apr 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2050%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Contango Oil & Gas Company and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Contango Oil & Gas Company as 35.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company is 35.56 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.26 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Contango Oil & Gas Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 427.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -56.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -116%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -79.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Contango Oil & Gas Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.03%, where Monthly Performance is 15.44%, Quarterly performance is -61.52%, 6 Months performance is -27.65% and yearly performance percentage is -49.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.38% and Monthly Volatility of 16.83%.