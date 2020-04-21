Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Biogen Inc.(NASDAQ:BIIB): Meritor, Inc.(NYSE:MTOR)

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $8.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $8.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Biogen Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $7.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.63/share and a High Estimate of $8.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Biogen Inc. as 3.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Biogen Inc. is 3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.59 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIIB to be 10.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.63%. For the next 5 years, Biogen Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Biogen Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Biogen Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.1%, where Monthly Performance is 17.84%, Quarterly performance is 18.88%, 6 Months performance is 50.45% and yearly performance percentage is 49.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.57%.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meritor, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTOR to be -48.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.33%. For the next 5 years, Meritor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 95.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meritor, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 59.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meritor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.36%, where Monthly Performance is 15.53%, Quarterly performance is -39.15%, 6 Months performance is -23.71% and yearly performance percentage is -38.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.90% and Monthly Volatility of 10.05%.