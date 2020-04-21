Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited(NYSE:AHL): Verastem, Inc.(NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Verastem, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.28/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Verastem, Inc. as 3.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Verastem, Inc. is 3.14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VSTM to be 62.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Verastem, Inc. is expecting Growth of -48.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Verastem, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -74.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -358.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -119.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Verastem, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.8%, where Monthly Performance is 108.6%, Quarterly performance is 104.21%, 6 Months performance is 243.36% and yearly performance percentage is 78.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 189.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.37% and Monthly Volatility of 10.96%.