Analysts showing optimistic trends for Trustmark Corporation(NASDAQ:TRMK): United Community Banks, Inc.(NASDAQ:UCBI)

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trustmark Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trustmark Corporation as 153.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trustmark Corporation is 151.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 149.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRMK to be -15.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.69%. For the next 5 years, Trustmark Corporation is expecting Growth of 0.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.94% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 387.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trustmark Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.75%, where Monthly Performance is -8.66%, Quarterly performance is -29.31%, 6 Months performance is -29.1% and yearly performance percentage is -28.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.88% and Monthly Volatility of 6.81%.

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Community Banks, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. as 141.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Community Banks, Inc. is 139.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 142.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 137.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UCBI to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.12%. For the next 5 years, United Community Banks, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Community Banks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 516.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Community Banks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.3%, where Monthly Performance is -9.97%, Quarterly performance is -39.24%, 6 Months performance is -35.45% and yearly performance percentage is -30.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.88% and Monthly Volatility of 8.31%.