Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kirby Corporation(NYSE:KEX): Johnson & Johnson(NYSE:JNJ)

Kirby Corporation (KEX) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kirby Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kirby Corporation as 634.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kirby Corporation is 588.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 663.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 735.34 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEX to be -33.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.99%. For the next 5 years, Kirby Corporation is expecting Growth of 32.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kirby Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 724.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kirby Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.02%, where Monthly Performance is 26.82%, Quarterly performance is -48.41%, 6 Months performance is -42.4% and yearly performance percentage is -41.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.28% and Monthly Volatility of 7.07%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will report its next earnings on Apr 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Johnson & Johnson as 17.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Johnson & Johnson is 16.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JNJ to be -44.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.25%. For the next 5 years, Johnson & Johnson is expecting Growth of 20.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Johnson & Johnson, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Johnson & Johnson currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.51%, where Monthly Performance is 19.38%, Quarterly performance is 1.68%, 6 Months performance is 11.38% and yearly performance percentage is 10.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.40% and Monthly Volatility of 4.33%.