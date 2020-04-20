What do Analysts Say about C&J Energy Services, Inc(NYSE:CJ): ProPetro Holding Corp.(NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) will report its next earnings on Mar 31 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ProPetro Holding Corp. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. as 390.62 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. is 335.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 436.23 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 546.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PUMP to be -71.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -65.71%. For the next 5 years, ProPetro Holding Corp. is expecting Growth of 58.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -78.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ProPetro Holding Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ProPetro Holding Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.66%, where Monthly Performance is 131.79%, Quarterly performance is -69.43%, 6 Months performance is -60.85% and yearly performance percentage is -85.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.71% and Monthly Volatility of 24.81%.