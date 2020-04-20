What are analysts Suggestions on W&T Offshore, Inc.(NYSE:WTI): Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated(NYSE:HR)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for W&T Offshore, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WTI to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -136%. For the next 5 years, W&T Offshore, Inc. is expecting Growth of -24.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -145% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on W&T Offshore, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, W&T Offshore, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.64%, where Monthly Performance is 78.26%, Quarterly performance is -61.32%, 6 Months performance is -50.36% and yearly performance percentage is -69.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.55% and Monthly Volatility of 15.99%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 185.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated as 122.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 120.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 123.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 112.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HR to be 5.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.5%. For the next 5 years, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expecting Growth of 3.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 106.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 107.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.54%, where Monthly Performance is 6.65%, Quarterly performance is -12.69%, 6 Months performance is -10.08% and yearly performance percentage is 0.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.05% and Monthly Volatility of 7.76%.