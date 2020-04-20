What are analysts Suggestions on Abercrombie & Fitch Company(NYSE:ANF): Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.99/share and a High Estimate of $-0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ANF to be -248.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.75%. For the next 5 years, Abercrombie & Fitch Company is expecting Growth of 540.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -126.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Abercrombie & Fitch Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.64%, where Monthly Performance is 37.69%, Quarterly performance is -39.48%, 6 Months performance is -29.76% and yearly performance percentage is -60.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.36% and Monthly Volatility of 9.60%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ribbon Communications Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. as 122.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. is 121 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 124.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 118.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RBBN to be 80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.43%. For the next 5 years, Ribbon Communications Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ribbon Communications Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 431.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ribbon Communications Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.74%, where Monthly Performance is 54.19%, Quarterly performance is -7.12%, 6 Months performance is -43.6% and yearly performance percentage is -39.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.33% and Monthly Volatility of 11.14%.