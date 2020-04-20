what are Analysts report about ServiceNow, Inc.(NYSE:NOW): Mastercard Incorporated(NYSE:MA)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceNow, Inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.84/share and a High Estimate of $1.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. as 1.02 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceNow, Inc. is 994 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 788.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOW to be 43.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.17%. For the next 5 years, ServiceNow, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ServiceNow, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 95.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceNow, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.74%, where Monthly Performance is 7.7%, Quarterly performance is -3.36%, 6 Months performance is 17.67% and yearly performance percentage is 26.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 6.44%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.64/share and a High Estimate of $1.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 29 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated as 4.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated is 3.87 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.33 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.86 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MA to be -1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.23%. For the next 5 years, Mastercard Incorporated is expecting Growth of 26.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mastercard Incorporated, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 31.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 154.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 55.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mastercard Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.5%, where Monthly Performance is 14.06%, Quarterly performance is -18.84%, 6 Months performance is -6.58% and yearly performance percentage is 7.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.91% and Monthly Volatility of 6.26%.