what are Analysts report about Kellogg Company(NYSE:K): Ebix, Inc.(NASDAQ:EBIX)

Kellogg Company (K) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kellogg Company as 3.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kellogg Company is 3.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.54 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for K to be -9.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.07%. For the next 5 years, Kellogg Company is expecting Growth of 4.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kellogg Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kellogg Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.63%, where Monthly Performance is -5.71%, Quarterly performance is -8.09%, 6 Months performance is 6.02% and yearly performance percentage is 11.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.42% and Monthly Volatility of 5.22%.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ebix, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ebix, Inc. as 152.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ebix, Inc. is 152.85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 152.85 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 136.95 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 623.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ebix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.2%, where Monthly Performance is 99.55%, Quarterly performance is -49.96%, 6 Months performance is -54.6% and yearly performance percentage is -63.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.67% and Monthly Volatility of 14.82%.