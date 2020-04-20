what are Analysts report about Clean Energy Fuels Corp.(NASDAQ:CLNE): Ciena Corporation(NYSE:CIEN)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. as 74.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 73.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 76.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 77.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLNE to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expecting Growth of -900% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -93.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.21%, where Monthly Performance is 33.09%, Quarterly performance is -30.38%, 6 Months performance is -20.26% and yearly performance percentage is -43.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.89% and Monthly Volatility of 10.49%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIEN to be 4.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.23%. For the next 5 years, Ciena Corporation is expecting Growth of 17.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ciena Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ciena Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.18%, where Monthly Performance is 22.78%, Quarterly performance is 3.15%, 6 Months performance is 18.82% and yearly performance percentage is 15.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.20% and Monthly Volatility of 6.21%.