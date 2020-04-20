Revenue Estimates Analysis of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UCTT): Workday, Inc.(NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. as 302.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is 291.18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 306.57 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 240.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UCTT to be 95.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 57.14%. For the next 5 years, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 550.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 19.83%, Quarterly performance is -33.07%, 6 Months performance is 7.25% and yearly performance percentage is 34.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.70% and Monthly Volatility of 10.61%.

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Workday, Inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WDAY to be 16.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.18%. For the next 5 years, Workday, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Workday, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 54.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Workday, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.68%, where Monthly Performance is 31.11%, Quarterly performance is -18.32%, 6 Months performance is -6.96% and yearly performance percentage is -21.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 6.70%.