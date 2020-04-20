Revenue Estimates Analysis of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd(NYSE:OR): Imax Corporation(NYSE:IMAX)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OR to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expecting Growth of 21.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.09%, where Monthly Performance is 20.75%, Quarterly performance is -12.24%, 6 Months performance is -10.25% and yearly performance percentage is -25.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.92% and Monthly Volatility of 10.26%.

Imax Corporation (IMAX) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Imax Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Imax Corporation as 45.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Imax Corporation is 38 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IMAX to be -144.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -115.63%. For the next 5 years, Imax Corporation is expecting Growth of 413.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -82.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Imax Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Imax Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.8%, where Monthly Performance is 53.19%, Quarterly performance is -46.22%, 6 Months performance is -46.09% and yearly performance percentage is -56.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.32% and Monthly Volatility of 14.28%.