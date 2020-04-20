Revenue Estimates Analysis of Invesco Plc(NYSE:IVZ): Americold Realty Trust(NYSE:COLD)

Invesco Plc (IVZ) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.7/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Invesco Plc and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Invesco Plc as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Invesco Plc is 1.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 887.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IVZ to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.69%. For the next 5 years, Invesco Plc is expecting Growth of -3.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Invesco Plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Invesco Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.01%, where Monthly Performance is -7.73%, Quarterly performance is -50.33%, 6 Months performance is -42.04% and yearly performance percentage is -58.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.91% and Monthly Volatility of 9.54%.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -41.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Americold Realty Trust as 477.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Americold Realty Trust is 464 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 491.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 301.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLD to be -3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.68%. For the next 5 years, Americold Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 8.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Americold Realty Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 144.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 56.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Americold Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.67%, where Monthly Performance is 19.66%, Quarterly performance is -3.44%, 6 Months performance is -9.1% and yearly performance percentage is 12.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 6.52%.