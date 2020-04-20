Revenue Estimates Analysis of Insmed, Inc.(NASDAQ:INSM): Iamgold Corporation(NYSE:IAG)

Insmed, Inc. (INSM) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Insmed, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.89/share and a High Estimate of $-0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Insmed, Inc. as 36.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Insmed, Inc. is 29.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 48.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INSM to be 30.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.75%. For the next 5 years, Insmed, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Insmed, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -95.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -38.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Insmed, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.05%, where Monthly Performance is 34.33%, Quarterly performance is -14.81%, 6 Months performance is 10.08% and yearly performance percentage is -34.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.93% and Monthly Volatility of 10.66%.

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iamgold Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iamgold Corporation as 301.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iamgold Corporation is 287.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 314.92 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 260.5 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iamgold Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 10 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iamgold Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.71%, where Monthly Performance is 46.23%, Quarterly performance is -1.59%, 6 Months performance is -10.4% and yearly performance percentage is -0.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.73% and Monthly Volatility of 12.07%.