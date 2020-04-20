Revenue Estimates Analysis of Covanta Holding Corporation(NYSE:CVA): Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:WAIR)

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Covanta Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Covanta Holding Corporation as 458.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Covanta Holding Corporation is 452.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 461.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 453 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVA to be -833.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.25%. For the next 5 years, Covanta Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of 26.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -742.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Covanta Holding Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 107.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Covanta Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.9%, where Monthly Performance is -15.66%, Quarterly performance is -52.22%, 6 Months performance is -53.68% and yearly performance percentage is -57.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.53% and Monthly Volatility of 9.02%.

