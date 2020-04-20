Price Target Analysis of VEREIT Inc.(NYSE:VER): Apollo Investment Corporation(NASDAQ:AINV)

VEREIT Inc. (VER) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VEREIT Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VEREIT Inc. as 306.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VEREIT Inc. is 300.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 313.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VER to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.11%. For the next 5 years, VEREIT Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VEREIT Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VEREIT Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.82%, where Monthly Performance is 18.27%, Quarterly performance is -48.32%, 6 Months performance is -49.33% and yearly performance percentage is -38.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.98% and Monthly Volatility of 12.42%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Investment Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Investment Corporation as 70.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Investment Corporation is 67.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 61.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AINV to be -2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Investment Corporation is expecting Growth of -15.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Investment Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Investment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -17.75%, where Monthly Performance is -13.22%, Quarterly performance is -55.16%, 6 Months performance is -49.42% and yearly performance percentage is -48.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.80% and Monthly Volatility of 16.93%.