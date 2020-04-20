Price Target Analysis of EchoStar Corporation(NASDAQ:SATS): Remark Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARK)

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EchoStar Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EchoStar Corporation as 470.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EchoStar Corporation is 465 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 475.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 531.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SATS to be -260%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, EchoStar Corporation is expecting Growth of 32.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.87% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 568.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EchoStar Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.29%, where Monthly Performance is 15.94%, Quarterly performance is -28.4%, 6 Months performance is -14.91% and yearly performance percentage is -5.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.89% and Monthly Volatility of 6.87%.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Remark Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Remark Holdings, Inc. as 730 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Remark Holdings, Inc. is 730 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 730 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.32 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Remark Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 135.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -174.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Remark Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.2%, where Monthly Performance is 16.51%, Quarterly performance is -40.24%, 6 Months performance is -53.68% and yearly performance percentage is -72.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.69% and Monthly Volatility of 20.44%.