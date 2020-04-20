Investors Catching Stocks Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODFL): American Tower Corporation (REIT)(NYSE:AMT)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.09/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. as 985.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is 968.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 994.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ODFL to be 2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.44%. For the next 5 years, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 931.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 21.28%, Quarterly performance is -1.92%, 6 Months performance is 16.75% and yearly performance percentage is 30.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.36% and Monthly Volatility of 5.98%.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Tower Corporation (REIT) as 2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 1.96 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.03 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMT to be 1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.47%. For the next 5 years, American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expecting Growth of 2.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Tower Corporation (REIT), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 51.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Tower Corporation (REIT) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.13%, where Monthly Performance is 17%, Quarterly performance is 9.4%, 6 Months performance is 14.46% and yearly performance percentage is 32.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 6.67%.