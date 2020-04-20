Investors Catching Stocks Burlington Stores, Inc.(NYSE:BURL): Healthcare Services Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:HCSG)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Burlington Stores, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.25/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BURL to be -149.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.12%. For the next 5 years, Burlington Stores, Inc. is expecting Growth of 64.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Burlington Stores, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 122.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Burlington Stores, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.23%, where Monthly Performance is 51.61%, Quarterly performance is -18.83%, 6 Months performance is -11.16% and yearly performance percentage is 12.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.97% and Monthly Volatility of 8.73%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. as 448.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is 445 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 450 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 476.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HCSG to be 108.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.33%. For the next 5 years, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Healthcare Services Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 885.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.63%, where Monthly Performance is 0.63%, Quarterly performance is -22.99%, 6 Months performance is -14.79% and yearly performance percentage is -38.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.35% and Monthly Volatility of 8.67%.