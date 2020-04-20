Investors Catching Stocks Ares Management L.P.(NYSE:ARES): Oasis Petroleum Inc.(NYSE:OAS)

Ares Management L.P. (ARES) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ares Management L.P. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ares Management L.P. as 368.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ares Management L.P. is 308.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 419.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 294.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARES to be 8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.86%. For the next 5 years, Ares Management L.P. is expecting Growth of 35.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ares Management L.P., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 940.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ares Management L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.55%, where Monthly Performance is 23.42%, Quarterly performance is -9.86%, 6 Months performance is 25.85% and yearly performance percentage is 39.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.47% and Monthly Volatility of 8.72%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. as 363.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 287.17 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 461 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 575.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OAS to be -600%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -733.33%. For the next 5 years, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2566.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oasis Petroleum Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oasis Petroleum Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.67%, where Monthly Performance is -20.59%, Quarterly performance is -90.9%, 6 Months performance is -90.87% and yearly performance percentage is -95.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -91.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.59% and Monthly Volatility of 16.75%.