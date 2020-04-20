Earnings Analysis of Kadmon Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:KDMN): Ship Finance International Limited(NYSE:SFL)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) will report its next earnings on Mar 05. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 57.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. as 320 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is 200 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 500 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 340 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KDMN to be -800%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.05%. For the next 5 years, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 205.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kadmon Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -74.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -72.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.85%, where Monthly Performance is 80.33%, Quarterly performance is 2.33%, 6 Months performance is 62.36% and yearly performance percentage is 84.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.64% and Monthly Volatility of 10.07%.

Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ship Finance International Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ship Finance International Limited as 119.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ship Finance International Limited is 115 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 121.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 116.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFL to be -18.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.17%. For the next 5 years, Ship Finance International Limited is expecting Growth of 1.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ship Finance International Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 981.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ship Finance International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.21%, where Monthly Performance is 52.78%, Quarterly performance is -30.32%, 6 Months performance is -30.51% and yearly performance percentage is -20.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 8.04%.