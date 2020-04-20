Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Camber Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CEI): Unilever NV(NYSE:UN)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camber Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -94%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -252.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 300.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camber Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.76%, where Monthly Performance is 152.07%, Quarterly performance is -15.89%, 6 Months performance is -71.15% and yearly performance percentage is -99.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.47% and Monthly Volatility of 22.36%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Unilever NV and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Unilever NV, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Unilever NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.06%, where Monthly Performance is 5.63%, Quarterly performance is -10.6%, 6 Months performance is -15.44% and yearly performance percentage is -12.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.70% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.