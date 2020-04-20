Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Bristow Group Inc(NYSE:BRS): Stamps.com Inc.(NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 105.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stamps.com Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stamps.com Inc. as 134.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stamps.com Inc. is 126.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 136.61 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 136 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STMP to be -22%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, Stamps.com Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stamps.com Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 660.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 43.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stamps.com Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.14%, where Monthly Performance is 31.34%, Quarterly performance is 57.38%, 6 Months performance is 91.44% and yearly performance percentage is 82.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 74.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.49% and Monthly Volatility of 7.97%.