Analysts showing optimistic trends for Southern Company (The)(NYSE:SO): Tenaris S.A.(NYSE:TS)

Southern Company (The) (SO) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southern Company (The) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southern Company (The) as 5.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southern Company (The) is 5.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.65 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SO to be 4.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5%. For the next 5 years, Southern Company (The) is expecting Growth of 5.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southern Company (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southern Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.74%, where Monthly Performance is 2.77%, Quarterly performance is -13.12%, 6 Months performance is -5.93% and yearly performance percentage is 10.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 6.98%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tenaris S.A. as 1.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tenaris S.A. is 1.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.87 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TS to be -46.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -65.85%. For the next 5 years, Tenaris S.A. is expecting Growth of -15.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tenaris S.A., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tenaris S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2%, where Monthly Performance is 30.4%, Quarterly performance is -43.75%, 6 Months performance is -38.1% and yearly performance percentage is -56.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.19% and Monthly Volatility of 4.51%.