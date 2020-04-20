Analysts showing optimistic trends for Salesforce.com Inc(NYSE:CRM): SandRidge Permian Trust(NYSE:PER)

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Salesforce.com Inc and for the current quarter 31 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRM to be -25.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.12%. For the next 5 years, Salesforce.com Inc is expecting Growth of 21.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Salesforce.com Inc, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 763.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Salesforce.com Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.22%, where Monthly Performance is 22.97%, Quarterly performance is -10.99%, 6 Months performance is 10.65% and yearly performance percentage is 4.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 5.22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SandRidge Permian Trust and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 293.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SandRidge Permian Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.24%, where Monthly Performance is 42.23%, Quarterly performance is -42.03%, 6 Months performance is -66.88% and yearly performance percentage is -78.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.37% and Monthly Volatility of 16.71%.