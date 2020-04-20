Analysts showing optimistic trends for Essex Property Trust, Inc.(NYSE:ESS): Switch, Inc.(NYSE:SWCH)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Essex Property Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.27/share and a High Estimate of $1.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. as 382.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. is 371.35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 396.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 353.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ESS to be 5.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.9%. For the next 5 years, Essex Property Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Essex Property Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 618.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Essex Property Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.62%, where Monthly Performance is 26.47%, Quarterly performance is -14.77%, 6 Months performance is -20.79% and yearly performance percentage is -5.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.26% and Monthly Volatility of 7.94%.

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Switch, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Switch, Inc. as 123.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Switch, Inc. is 121.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 126.88 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 107.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWCH to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, Switch, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 90.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Switch, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 161.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Switch, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.25%, where Monthly Performance is 40.7%, Quarterly performance is 7.08%, 6 Months performance is 15.85% and yearly performance percentage is 60.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.22% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.