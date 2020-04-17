What do Analysts Say about Simon Property Group, Inc.(NYSE:SPG): Weyerhaeuser Company(NYSE:WY)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Simon Property Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.55/share and a High Estimate of $1.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. as 1.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. is 1.26 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPG to be -4.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.34%. For the next 5 years, Simon Property Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Simon Property Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 75.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Simon Property Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -15.59%, where Monthly Performance is -9.79%, Quarterly performance is -63.9%, 6 Months performance is -64.34% and yearly performance percentage is -70.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.23% and Monthly Volatility of 14.16%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Company as 1.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company is 1.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WY to be 27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -93.75%. For the next 5 years, Weyerhaeuser Company is expecting Growth of 102.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Weyerhaeuser Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Weyerhaeuser Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.52%, where Monthly Performance is 0.11%, Quarterly performance is -38.67%, 6 Months performance is -30.33% and yearly performance percentage is -29.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.86% and Monthly Volatility of 8.81%.