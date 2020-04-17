What do Analysts Say about Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc(NASDAQ:ADIL): Devon Energy Corporation(NYSE:DVN)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ADIL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 14.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 85.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -86.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -91.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 30.16%, where Monthly Performance is 25.19%, Quarterly performance is -29%, 6 Months performance is 14.69% and yearly performance percentage is -43.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 23.50% and Monthly Volatility of 19.20%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will report its next earnings on May 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Devon Energy Corporation as 1.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Devon Energy Corporation is 1.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVN to be -158.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -162.79%. For the next 5 years, Devon Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of -14.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -160.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Devon Energy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Devon Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.03%, where Monthly Performance is 25.23%, Quarterly performance is -69.17%, 6 Months performance is -61.42% and yearly performance percentage is -75.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.76% and Monthly Volatility of 15.44%.