What are analysts Suggestions on RPM International Inc.(NYSE:RPM): Agilent Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:A)

RPM International Inc. (RPM) will report its next earnings on Apr 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RPM International Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.8/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RPM International Inc. as 1.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RPM International Inc. is 1.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPM to be -13.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.53%. For the next 5 years, RPM International Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RPM International Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 820.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RPM International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is -2.05%, Quarterly performance is -11.87%, 6 Months performance is -5.49% and yearly performance percentage is 4.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.99% and Monthly Volatility of 8.54%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will report its next earnings on May 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.75/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for A to be -15.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.21%. For the next 5 years, Agilent Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agilent Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.69%, where Monthly Performance is 11.8%, Quarterly performance is -11.14%, 6 Months performance is 3.96% and yearly performance percentage is 1.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.96% and Monthly Volatility of 5.14%.