What are analysts Suggestions on Global Ship Lease, Inc.(NYSE:GSL): The Michaels Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ:MIK)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Ship Lease, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. as 72.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Global Ship Lease, Inc. is 72.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 72.02 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GSL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.05%. For the next 5 years, Global Ship Lease, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 27.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Global Ship Lease, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 45.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Ship Lease, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.47%, where Monthly Performance is 11.17%, Quarterly performance is -53.81%, 6 Months performance is -48.13% and yearly performance percentage is -28.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.00% and Monthly Volatility of 11.63%.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Michaels Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIK to be -48.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -121.05%. For the next 5 years, The Michaels Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -28.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Michaels Companies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Michaels Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.72%, where Monthly Performance is -0.89%, Quarterly performance is -68.12%, 6 Months performance is -76.71% and yearly performance percentage is -82.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.47% and Monthly Volatility of 29.65%.