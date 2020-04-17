what are Analysts report about BlueLinx Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BXC): Smith (A.O.) Corporation(NYSE:AOS)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.77/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -240.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BXC to be -26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 140%. For the next 5 years, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 91.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.8% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 214.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 90.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.51%, where Monthly Performance is -17.89%, Quarterly performance is -68.01%, 6 Months performance is -85.29% and yearly performance percentage is -81.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.06% and Monthly Volatility of 16.18%.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Smith (A.O.) Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Smith (A.O.) Corporation as 655.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Smith (A.O.) Corporation is 570 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 786 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 763.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AOS to be -32.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.95%. For the next 5 years, Smith (A.O.) Corporation is expecting Growth of 18.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Smith (A.O.) Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Smith (A.O.) Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.8%, where Monthly Performance is 1.97%, Quarterly performance is -14.4%, 6 Months performance is -17.65% and yearly performance percentage is -28.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 5.39%.