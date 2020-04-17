Revenue Estimates Analysis of Northern Trust Corporation(NASDAQ:NTRS): LivePerson, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPSN)

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northern Trust Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.27/share and a High Estimate of $1.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Northern Trust Corporation as 1.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Northern Trust Corporation is 1.49 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTRS to be -2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.86%. For the next 5 years, Northern Trust Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northern Trust Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northern Trust Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.5%, where Monthly Performance is 13.73%, Quarterly performance is -27.15%, 6 Months performance is -16.73% and yearly performance percentage is -18.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.88% and Monthly Volatility of 6.20%.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LivePerson, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. as 77.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LivePerson, Inc. is 72.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 78.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPSN to be -37.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, LivePerson, Inc. is expecting Growth of 53.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 35.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LivePerson, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -56.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LivePerson, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.53%, where Monthly Performance is 29.8%, Quarterly performance is -47.14%, 6 Months performance is -46.04% and yearly performance percentage is -27.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.72% and Monthly Volatility of 10.26%.