Revenue Estimates Analysis of Nomad Foods Limited(NYSE:NOMD): YY Inc.(NASDAQ:YY)

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nomad Foods Limited and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited as 629.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nomad Foods Limited is 617.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 664.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 696.26 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOMD to be -34%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Nomad Foods Limited is expecting Growth of 9.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nomad Foods Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nomad Foods Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.21%, where Monthly Performance is 17.78%, Quarterly performance is -5.86%, 6 Months performance is 1.66% and yearly performance percentage is -5.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.34%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.

YY Inc. (YY) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $6.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for YY Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.1/share and a High Estimate of $6.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for YY Inc. as 6.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for YY Inc. is 6.78 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 606.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YY to be -37.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.67%. For the next 5 years, YY Inc. is expecting Growth of 50% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on YY Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, YY Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.16%, where Monthly Performance is 24.15%, Quarterly performance is -7.61%, 6 Months performance is 5.48% and yearly performance percentage is -29.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.36% and Monthly Volatility of 6.61%.