Revenue Estimates Analysis of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd.(NASDAQ:HOLI): NewLink Genetics Corporation(NASDAQ:NLNK)

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. as 115.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. is 115.42 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 115.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 125.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HOLI to be 13%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.64%. For the next 5 years, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. is expecting Growth of 10.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 213.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.49%, where Monthly Performance is 17.22%, Quarterly performance is -23.25%, 6 Months performance is -7.84% and yearly performance percentage is -29.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 6.42%.

