Price Target Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation(NYSE:CNX): SpartanNash Company(NASDAQ:SPTN)

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1366.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CNX Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CNX Resources Corporation as 377.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CNX Resources Corporation is 307.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 430 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 394.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNX to be -21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, CNX Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of -40% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.77% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CNX Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.02%, where Monthly Performance is 16.67%, Quarterly performance is 32.41%, 6 Months performance is 42.47% and yearly performance percentage is -3.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.34% and Monthly Volatility of 18.58%.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SpartanNash Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SpartanNash Company as 2.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SpartanNash Company is 2.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPTN to be 8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.94%. For the next 5 years, SpartanNash Company is expecting Growth of 19.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SpartanNash Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 461.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 98.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SpartanNash Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.94%, where Monthly Performance is 43.74%, Quarterly performance is 19.04%, 6 Months performance is 27.54% and yearly performance percentage is -4.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.73% and Monthly Volatility of 13.94%.