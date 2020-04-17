Earnings Analysis of BP p.l.c.(NYSE:BP): Potbelly Corporation(NASDAQ:PBPB)

BP p.l.c. (BP) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BP p.l.c. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BP p.l.c. as 79.61 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BP p.l.c. is 79.61 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 79.61 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 60.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BP to be -44.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -103.61%. For the next 5 years, BP p.l.c. is expecting Growth of 147.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -80.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BP p.l.c., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BP p.l.c. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.94%, where Monthly Performance is 15.98%, Quarterly performance is -43.55%, 6 Months performance is -41.51% and yearly performance percentage is -50.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 6.83%.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Potbelly Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Potbelly Corporation as 92.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Potbelly Corporation is 89.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 98.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 98.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBPB to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Potbelly Corporation is expecting Growth of 4.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -200% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 324.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Potbelly Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.93%, where Monthly Performance is 41.77%, Quarterly performance is -18.64%, 6 Months performance is -11.81% and yearly performance percentage is -61.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.47% and Monthly Volatility of 14.86%.