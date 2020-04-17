Analysts showing optimistic trends for MSG Networks Inc.(NYSE:MSGN): GMS Inc.(NYSE:GMS)

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MSG Networks Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $0.91/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSGN to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, MSG Networks Inc. is expecting Growth of -4.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MSG Networks Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 854.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 40.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MSG Networks Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.19%, where Monthly Performance is -13.58%, Quarterly performance is -35.95%, 6 Months performance is -35.4% and yearly performance percentage is -54.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.14% and Monthly Volatility of 10.65%.

GMS Inc. (GMS) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GMS Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GMS Inc. as 768.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GMS Inc. is 698.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 828 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 780.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GMS to be -10.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.21%. For the next 5 years, GMS Inc. is expecting Growth of -9.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.21% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 465.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GMS Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.49%, where Monthly Performance is -1.82%, Quarterly performance is -52.62%, 6 Months performance is -53.68% and yearly performance percentage is -19.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.45% and Monthly Volatility of 12.13%.