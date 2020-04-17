Analysts showing optimistic trends for Lamar Advertising Company(NASDAQ:LAMR): Open Text Corporation(NASDAQ:OTEX)

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lamar Advertising Company and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LAMR to be 14.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.87%. For the next 5 years, Lamar Advertising Company is expecting Growth of 25.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lamar Advertising Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 961.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lamar Advertising Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.96%, where Monthly Performance is -0.08%, Quarterly performance is -46.28%, 6 Months performance is -40.57% and yearly performance percentage is -40.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.97% and Monthly Volatility of 16.29%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Open Text Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OTEX to be 7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Open Text Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Open Text Corporation, where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 640.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Open Text Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.01%, where Monthly Performance is 12.6%, Quarterly performance is -18.43%, 6 Months performance is -6.93% and yearly performance percentage is -2.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 5.29%.