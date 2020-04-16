What do Analysts Say about Green Dot Corporation(NYSE:GDOT): Zendesk, Inc.(NYSE:ZEN)

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Green Dot Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.78/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Green Dot Corporation as 326.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Green Dot Corporation is 310.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 350 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 325.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GDOT to be -38.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56.67%. For the next 5 years, Green Dot Corporation is expecting Growth of 29.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -48.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Green Dot Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Green Dot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.94%, where Monthly Performance is -1.79%, Quarterly performance is 0.88%, 6 Months performance is 3.32% and yearly performance percentage is -59.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.51% and Monthly Volatility of 15.00%.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zendesk, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zendesk, Inc. as 237.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zendesk, Inc. is 230.24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 243.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 179.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZEN to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 60%. For the next 5 years, Zendesk, Inc. is expecting Growth of 75.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zendesk, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 96.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -39%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zendesk, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.63%, where Monthly Performance is 25.78%, Quarterly performance is -17.28%, 6 Months performance is -5.49% and yearly performance percentage is -17.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.23% and Monthly Volatility of 7.87%.