What do Analysts Say about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.(NYSE:DO): New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.(NASDAQ:NYMT)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.86/share and a High Estimate of $-0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. as 228.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is 211.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 282.76 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 233.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DO to be -35.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.35%. For the next 5 years, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.35%, where Monthly Performance is -52.9%, Quarterly performance is -78.37%, 6 Months performance is -74.02% and yearly performance percentage is -87.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -79.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.44% and Monthly Volatility of 25.07%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) will report its next earnings on Feb 24 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. as 47.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is 8.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.33 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.02 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 53.73%, where Monthly Performance is -26.95%, Quarterly performance is -67.2%, 6 Months performance is -66.28% and yearly performance percentage is -66.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.43% and Monthly Volatility of 26.91%.