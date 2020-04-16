What do Analysts Say about Athersys, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHX): United Parcel Service, Inc.(NYSE:UPS)

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) will report its next earnings on Mar 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Athersys, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Athersys, Inc. as 120 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Athersys, Inc. is 120 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 120 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.82 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Athersys, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -88.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -148.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Athersys, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.64%, where Monthly Performance is 162.71%, Quarterly performance is 131.34%, 6 Months performance is 131.34% and yearly performance percentage is 118.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 152.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.43% and Monthly Volatility of 25.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.89/share and a High Estimate of $1.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. as 17.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. is 15.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UPS to be -5.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.04%. For the next 5 years, United Parcel Service, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Parcel Service, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 106.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Parcel Service, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.54%, where Monthly Performance is 14.77%, Quarterly performance is -14.79%, 6 Months performance is -13.77% and yearly performance percentage is -12.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.33% and Monthly Volatility of 5.68%.