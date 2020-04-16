What are analysts Suggestions on Frontline Ltd.(NYSE:FRO): AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation(NYSE:APHB)

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Frontline Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FRO to be 240.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3650%. For the next 5 years, Frontline Ltd. is expecting Growth of -14.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 142.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Frontline Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Frontline Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.25%, where Monthly Performance is 13.13%, Quarterly performance is -29.11%, 6 Months performance is -24.94% and yearly performance percentage is 12.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.42% and Monthly Volatility of 12.51%.