what are Analysts report about Under Armour, Inc.(NYSE:UAA): Lockheed Martin Corporation(NYSE:LMT)

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Under Armour, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. as 976.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. is 857.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.18 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UAA to be -420%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, Under Armour, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1193.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -105.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Under Armour, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Under Armour, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.84%, where Monthly Performance is 4.35%, Quarterly performance is -54.55%, 6 Months performance is -52.17% and yearly performance percentage is -56.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.42% and Monthly Volatility of 10.82%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lockheed Martin Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.34/share and a High Estimate of $6.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lockheed Martin Corporation as 15.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation is 14.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.42 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.34 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LMT to be -4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.6%. For the next 5 years, Lockheed Martin Corporation is expecting Growth of 10.28% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lockheed Martin Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 202%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 47.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lockheed Martin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.38%, where Monthly Performance is 30.02%, Quarterly performance is -10.04%, 6 Months performance is -2.15% and yearly performance percentage is 21.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 6.30%.