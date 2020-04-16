Revenue Estimates Analysis of Plantronics, Inc.(NYSE:PLT): Sensata Technologies Holding plc(NYSE:ST)

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 114.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Plantronics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Plantronics, Inc. as 386.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Plantronics, Inc. is 360.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 402.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 468.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLT to be -116.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -111.36%. For the next 5 years, Plantronics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -39.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Plantronics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Plantronics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 41.45%, where Monthly Performance is 123.31%, Quarterly performance is -57.04%, 6 Months performance is -60.68% and yearly performance percentage is -73.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.17% and Monthly Volatility of 21.73%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding plc and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc as 781.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 727.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 836.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 852.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ST to be -28.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expecting Growth of 21.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sensata Technologies Holding plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sensata Technologies Holding plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.1%, where Monthly Performance is 12.23%, Quarterly performance is -40.55%, 6 Months performance is -35.89% and yearly performance percentage is -36.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.95% and Monthly Volatility of 9.57%.